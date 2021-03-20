Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Hits $417.62 on Major Exchanges (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can currently be bought for approximately $417.62 or 0.00704054 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $802,245.08 and $3,001.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $272.02 or 0.00458587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00066581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.52 or 0.00140808 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00060681 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.09 or 0.00659337 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00074820 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

