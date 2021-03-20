Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $529,281.18 and approximately $3,831.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $8.07 or 0.00013624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.09 or 0.00454435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00066263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00138618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00061331 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.06 or 0.00673925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00076517 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

