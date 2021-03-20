World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth $247,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth $87,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $36.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.90.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INT. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $1,752,379.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $31,743.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,029.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,088 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.