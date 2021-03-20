World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in World Fuel Services by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in World Fuel Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on INT shares. TheStreet cut World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of INT stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.34%.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $1,752,379.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $31,743.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,029.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,088. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

