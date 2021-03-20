Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen cut their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.09.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $221.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.39.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,588 shares of company stock worth $1,241,500. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

