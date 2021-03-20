Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $350.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.82.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $289.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -112.25 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.09.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wix.com by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,220 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $671,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,904 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321,263 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,201,000 after purchasing an additional 125,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

