WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WisdomTree Investments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WETF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. WisdomTree Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.07.

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $951.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

In related news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 23,526 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 92,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 48,216 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

