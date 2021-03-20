Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Wipro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wipro by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Wipro by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wipro by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,723,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after buying an additional 198,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,478,000. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

