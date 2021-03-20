William C. Green Acquires 3,590 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Stock

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Director William C. Green bought 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ABR stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

