William C. Green Acquires 3,590 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Stock

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Director William C. Green bought 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ABR stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66.
Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ABR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.
Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.
