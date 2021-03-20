William Blair Comments on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PHAS)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 16th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.72). William Blair also issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.00) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $3.78 on Thursday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $111.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 58,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 42,674 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 38,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.