William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cintas in a report released on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.27. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.21 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.30.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $333.05 on Friday. Cintas has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $339.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

