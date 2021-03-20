Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WTSHF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

WTSHF opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.63.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

