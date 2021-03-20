West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a global drug delivery technology company that applies proprietary materials science, formulation research and manufacturing innovation to advance the quality, therapeutic value, development speed and rapid market availability of pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. West is the world’s premiere provider of standard-setting systems and device components for parenterally administered medicines and an emerging leader in the development of advanced formulation technologies for the transmucosal delivery of drugs. West contract manufacturing harnesses a powerful combination of innovation, technology, infrastructure and expertise to serve the pharmaceutical, medical and consumer industries. Along with more than 50 years of experience, they bring customers quality, safety and reliability in injection molding, contract assembly and finished packaging. “

NYSE:WST opened at $277.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.13, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $124.53 and a one year high of $312.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

