Wells Fargo & Company Raises Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $135.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Williams-Sonoma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.11.

WSM stock opened at $174.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $177.88.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,659,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $85,456,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after buying an additional 707,625 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,034,000 after buying an additional 697,173 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,196.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after buying an additional 234,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,613,000 after buying an additional 228,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

