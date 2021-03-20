Wells Fargo & Company Raises AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,500.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,325.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,351.74.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,324.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,202.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,185.23. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,339.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 75 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 5,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,304.75, for a total transaction of $7,297,466.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,356.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,612 shares of company stock worth $63,165,740. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in AutoZone by 29.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 70.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 9.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

