Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 7,778 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,778 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.06% of Heritage Financial worth $8,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 341.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $59,240.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

