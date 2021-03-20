Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 3,770 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.48% of PJT Partners worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 44,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Shares of PJT opened at $69.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.71.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

