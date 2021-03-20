Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 29,277 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,277 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Regency Centers worth $9,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,601 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,690,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,441,000 after acquiring an additional 26,347 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,607,000 after acquiring an additional 395,391 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 37.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,289,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,042,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,699,000 after acquiring an additional 21,468 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REG stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. Analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

