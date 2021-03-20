Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 28,729 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,729 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Universal were worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Universal by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Universal in the third quarter worth $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Universal by 209.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Universal by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Universal stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $59.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

In other Universal news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $129,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

