Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $9.08 Million Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,476 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.16% of MSA Safety worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

NYSE:MSA opened at $159.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.81 and a 200-day moving average of $148.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $388.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.60 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

In other MSA Safety news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $848,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $94,226.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,755 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

