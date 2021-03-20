Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 392,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,149 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $8,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

