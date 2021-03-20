Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 70,719 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 70,719 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $9,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 35.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 48.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NBR opened at $107.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.47. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $133.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($23.56) by ($0.26). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $446.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

