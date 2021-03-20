Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) to Equal Weight

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KRP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $610.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.14. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. now owns 3,138,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,826,000 after buying an additional 1,053,412 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

