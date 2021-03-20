Wedgewood Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,574 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 12,883 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises 4.8% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $31,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,570 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 90,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $817,081.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,080 shares of company stock worth $15,683,940 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.75 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.27.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

