Wedgewood Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises approximately 0.2% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,099,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $72.47. 2,712,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,033. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $76.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.96.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

