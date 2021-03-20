Wedbush Weighs in on Dream Finders Homes, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dream Finders Homes in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dream Finders Homes’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on DFH. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

DFH stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. Dream Finders Homes has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.