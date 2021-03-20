Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Webster Financial traded as high as $63.40 and last traded at $63.04, with a volume of 3638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.58.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250 in the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 308.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $293.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.17 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

About Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.