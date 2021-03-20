Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 85 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,961,000 after buying an additional 1,201,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,629,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,740,000 after buying an additional 865,262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,584,000 after buying an additional 732,746 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,345,000 after buying an additional 658,092 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $140.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.36 and a 200-day moving average of $123.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $142.93.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

