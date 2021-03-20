Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 25 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist lifted their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.27.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $512.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $536.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.00 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

