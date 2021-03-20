Wealthsource Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 665,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,377,000 after buying an additional 16,039 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $2,395,000. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 28,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,308,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,051,000 after buying an additional 114,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $356.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.53.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

