Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $639,000 Holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000.

Shares of DOG stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.59. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $71.90.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

