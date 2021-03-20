Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $639,000 Holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2021 // Comments off

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000.

Shares of DOG stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.59. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $71.90.

ProShares Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.