Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,241 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RTX opened at $78.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

