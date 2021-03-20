Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 383 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 23,625 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,880,000 after buying an additional 277,052 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 22,125 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 240,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,811,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

