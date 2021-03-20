WaykiChain (WICC) Hits Market Cap of $91.19 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $91.19 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain token can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00052037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.77 or 0.00650366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00069787 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00024586 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00034782 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WICC is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Token Trading

