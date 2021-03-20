Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$8.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on Waterloo Brewing from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of WBR stock opened at C$6.35 on Wednesday. Waterloo Brewing has a 1-year low of C$2.08 and a 1-year high of C$6.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of C$224.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.00.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. The company produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. It also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

