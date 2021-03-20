W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Given New $433.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $433.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $373.85.

NYSE:GWW opened at $400.54 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $427.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $380.50 and a 200-day moving average of $384.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,113,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,063,000 after acquiring an additional 227,199 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,791,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 116.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after acquiring an additional 83,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,867,000 after acquiring an additional 78,694 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

