VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. VSE has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $505.03 million, a P/E ratio of 398.64 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $150.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that VSE will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in VSE by 310.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

