Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,172,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,190,000 after acquiring an additional 658,818 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 9,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FNF shares. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $42.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.41.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

In related news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at $14,169,407.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,195,068. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

