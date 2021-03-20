Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $1.15 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Entegris by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENTG opened at $102.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

