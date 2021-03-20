Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $1,025,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $189,924,000. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $5,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on U. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.30.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.65.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $689,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,597,960.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,936 shares of company stock worth $44,777,595.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

