Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

ITA opened at $103.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.99 and a 200-day moving average of $91.81. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.