Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $945,000 in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 602.2% during the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 594,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 509,537 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 51,109 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 721,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.78.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

