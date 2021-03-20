Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires Shares of 6,400 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 985.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $152.70 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,353.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,557 shares of company stock valued at $34,158,410. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

