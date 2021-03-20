Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Volkswagen from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Volkswagen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. AlphaValue upgraded Volkswagen to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Volkswagen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen has an average rating of Hold.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $171.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.52. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.