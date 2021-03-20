Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 165 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 173.86 ($2.27).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 133.94 ($1.75) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 87.11 ($1.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.44 ($1.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £37.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 129.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 120.28.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.