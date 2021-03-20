Vivid Coin Hits One Day Volume of $13.00 (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 50.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Vivid Coin has a market cap of $40,218.10 and approximately $13.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vivid Coin has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vivid Coin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.30 or 0.00452455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00067955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.07 or 0.00141667 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00065324 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.93 or 0.00678648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00077039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Vivid Coin Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app . Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vivid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vivid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.