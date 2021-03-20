Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock Price Down 5.8% After Insider Selling

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) traded down 5.8% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $26.55 and last traded at $27.00. 31,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 546,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

Specifically, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $361,486.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,486.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $705,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,189.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,641 shares of company stock worth $1,741,236 in the last 90 days.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average of $30.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.