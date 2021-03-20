VIG (VIG) Price Tops $0.0025

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One VIG token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $7,743.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIG has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000146 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,966.20 or 0.06757540 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003195 BTC.

VIG Token Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,286,101 tokens. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

VIG Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.