VideoCoin (VID) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.23 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 40.3% higher against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a market cap of $67.15 million and $2.23 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,602,872 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

