Vid (VI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $212,782.00

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, Vid has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Vid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges. Vid has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $212,782.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00052917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.66 or 0.00648989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00069760 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00024678 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00034680 BTC.

About Vid

Vid is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,693,488 coins. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official website is vid.camera . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

